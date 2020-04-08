Monroe school vacation still in place

The Monroe Board of Education during its remote electronic meeting Monday, April 6. This was the board's first such meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the area. The Monroe Board of Education during its remote electronic meeting Monday, April 6. This was the board's first such meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the area. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Monroe school vacation still in place 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MONROE — Students, teachers and parents will be getting some time off because the district is keeping its originally scheduled spring vacation week.

The days off begin with Good Friday and run until April 19. On April 20, distance learning will begin again. Acting school Superintendent Joseph Kobza said eliminating the vacation would not allow for school to end earlier, so the district decided to leave the time off in place.

At this point, Kobza said, the school year ends on June 16.

Kobza informed the Board of Education of the decision to keep spring break on Monday during the district’s first remote electronic meeting. While no vote was necessary because the dates were previously approved, the Board of Education offered support for maintaining the weeklong vacation.

According to Kobza, the week off is a perfect time for teachers, parents and students to decompress after what has been a “seismic shift” in learning in only a few weeks. Kobza noted that most district initiatives can take months or longer to implement, yet staff made distance learning happen in a matter of days.

He said that teachers, in many instances, work extra hours preparing lesson plans and devising methods to keep students on schedule, enthused and learning in a different environment.

Kobza said even parents could use a break, with many still working, either from home or at their place of employment, while also assisting with the instruction of their children.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com