Monroe stands at 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, plans for more

Monroe Town Hall Offices. 7 Fan Hill Road. Monroe, Connecticut 06468 on Monday May 13, 2013.

MONROE — While confirmed coronavirus cases remain low, First Selectman Ken Kellogg says he expects a rise in totals and urges residents to stay home if possible and maintain social distancing rules.

At present, there are 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe.

Kellogg informed Town Council during the group’s first remote electronic public meeting Monday that he could not be more specific about the individuals, saying only that there are four people in their 60s, two in their 30s and one each in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 70s.

“I do expect that number to continue to rise,” said Kellogg, adding that the town’s confirmed cases remains much lower than neighboring communities such as Trumbull, with 48 positives and one virus-related death, and Shelton, a larger city with more than 120 confirmed cases and 17 deaths through Monday.

Kellogg offered Town Council an update of his actions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the tristate area last month.

He declared a local civil preparedness emergency on March 22, when officials learned of the town’s first laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case.

From there, Kellogg said, he temporary suspended discretionary spending. Kellogg said any paymenta determined to be discretionary or that could be delayed without creating a negative impact to operations were suspended.

He added that any purchases necessary for employees or public health and safety will still be done. At this point, Kellogg said, the town’s supply of personal protection equipment is adequate.

The town has extended all restaurant and other food service licenses for 30 days; restricted parking at Wolfe Park and Great Hollow Lake to Monroe residents to allow use of the parks while promoting social distancing; and waived portable sign permits for businesses until further notice.

Most recently, Kellogg announced suspension of the biennial filing requirement for local elderly and disabled tax relief program.

