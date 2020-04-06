Monroe suspends tax relief filings

MONROE — The town has suspended the biennial filing requirement for any person already receiving tax relief under the town's elderly or disabled tax relief programs.

First Selectman Ken Kellogg made the announcement Sunday in an email that updated residents on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the town. In all, state health data has 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

“Public health experts from the state of Connecticut currently predict that the total number of cases in Fairfield County will continue to rise and will peak in two to three weeks,” said Kellogg. “What's important to remember is that we can still make a difference in the outcome.

“As we all prepare for yet another week of social distancing, I want to emphasize just how important this is for all of us. The actions we take now, as individuals, impact our entire community,” added Kellogg.

Kellogg said, in response to outpouring of requests of those wishing to help, the Monroe officials have established a page on the town website for those wishing to make a financial donation toward the town's response and relief efforts.

Visit www.MonroeCT.org/donate to contribute toward social services programs such as the Monroe Food Pantry, other town volunteer programs, or to make a general donation towards COVID-19 efforts.

