Monroe tax collector urges use of contactless payment options

Monroe Town Hall Offices at 7 Fan Hill Road in Monroe, Conn. on Monday May 13, 2013.

MONROE — The Monroe tax collector’s office is encouraging taxpayers to use its available online payment platform to view and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic, although it will cost them.

Taxpayers can view and pay real estate, personal property and motor vehicle excise tax bills through the secure site which allows one-time payments or to ability to schedule automatic payments by credit card or electronic check. Taxpayers can also pay by text message.

Most of the on-line payment options come with a fee.

The tax collector’s office at Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road, was closed to routine public access in March because of COVID-19 restrictions. It is now open to taxpayers by appointment only.

“For the foreseeable future, online payments are a convenient way for residents to stay safe and make payments from home on their computer or mobile device,” said Tax Collector Deborah Heim. “When people realize how easy the online payment platform is to sign up for and use, they are embracing it.”

The tax collector’s office has used Invoice Cloud to safely process online payments since 2018. Payments made by credit card include a percentage-based fee for use of the service, while payments made by electronic check have a nominal, 95-cent processing fee.

“Online payments allow people to easily take care of their bills on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or other computer,” said Bob Lapides, president of Invoice Cloud. “With social distancing still having an effect on many day-to-day errands and transactions, consumers are finding even more convenience in the technology.”

For more information, contact the tax collector’s office at 203-452-2804 or www.MonroeCT.org.