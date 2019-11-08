Montana Legislature looking at annual sessions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers plan to meet for a week in January as part of a study on whether the legislature should meet every year.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports legislators will attend already scheduled interim committee meetings along with training sessions from Jan. 13-17 in Helena.

The 2019 Legislature passed a bill to study the idea of meeting every year for 45 days, focusing on the budget one year and policy the next. The legislature currently meets for 90 days every other year.

Republican Sen. Fred Thomas of Stevensville supports annual sessions. He says it would help break down the division between lawmakers who work on the budget and those who work on policy and keep them more engaged between sessions.

Montana and North Dakota are the only two states with a part-time legislature that meets every other year.