Montana State researchers documenting state's bee population

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Just off south 19th Avenue near Montana State University is an unassuming building that houses seven rooms filled with the Montana Entomology Collection, some specimens dating back over 100 years. Within those rooms is an ongoing project to document the species of bees native to Montana.
The Wild Bees of Montana project, slated to take 15 years to complete, is in its fifth year. The bees collected range in size from no bigger than the head of a pin to roughly the size of a half-dollar.