Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection.
Jerod Hughes, 39, of East Helena, was sentenced Friday to 3 years and 10 months in prison for his actions during the approximately 38 minutes he was inside the Capitol during the riot carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The sentence was five months shorter than prosecutors requested.