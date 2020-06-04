Montana man in fatal drunk driving accident gets 18 months

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for the drunk driving death of one of his passengers in a car crash in Glacier National Park, a judge said.

Leo James Hagan, 20, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury for the June 2019 crash that killed 41-year-old Paul Cadotte.

Hagan was driving with two passengers after a night of drinking at an East Glacier bar before losing control of the vehicle, authorities said. The car rolled, ejecting Cadotte and another man before hitting a tree.

Cadotte died at the scene, and the surviving passenger sustained serious injuries, police said.

More than four hours after the crash, Hagan’s blood alcohol level tested at 0.09%, which is above the legal limit for driving.

“I am deeply sorry for taking Paul away from you,” Hagan said to Cadotte's family during the hearing. “Apologies serve no justice here."

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris also sentenced Hagan to three years of supervised release, in which he will not be allowed to drive a vehicle without permission from his probation officer and must make a “good faith effort” to obtain his GED within the first year.

Hagan had faced up to 18 years in prison with up to eight years for the manslaughter conviction and up to 10 years for the assault conviction.