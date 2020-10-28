Montana man sentenced for killing 6-month-old boy

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 34-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing a six-month-old boy he babysat in 2017.

Jason Allen Badger had 20 years of that suspended during sentencing Tuesday in District Court in Billings for the deliberate homicide of Christopher Hackerott.

Badger was babysitting Hackerott on June 29, 2017, when the infant became inconsolable, the Billings Gazette reported. He had ear and genital infections, an autopsy said.

Badger shook the baby and slammed his head on a fan, prosecutors said. Hackerott died the following day.

The autopsy determined Hackerott died from multiple blunt force trauma injures to the head and hemorrhaging in both eyes.

District Judge Mary Jane Knisely said Badger did not seek medical attention and did not tell the baby's mother what he had done or that her son was hurt.

“After inflicting life-threatening injury, you put this child to bed,” the judge said.

Badger had initially told investigators that the infant fell from his knee while he was bouncing him. His attorney Kris Copenhaver said Badger later told officials the truth and took responsibility for Hackerott's death. Badger had no previous criminal history.

The boy's mother, Carrie Cash, took part in the sentencing via teleconference from another state. She offered a statement, which was read by Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito. In it, the infant's mother listed several firsts she would never get to experience with her son, such as teaching him the alphabet and helping him get ready for prom.

“When I close my eyes, I can still see his chubby cheeks and his beautiful, big smile and the sparkle in his eyes,” Cash's statement said. “I miss holding him and hearing him cooing and laughing at me while I am making silly noises with him."