Montana secretary of state appealing Greens' ballot removal

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Republican secretary of state said Thursday he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision that took the Montana Green Party off the November ballot.

The party's removal followed revelations that the Montana Republican Party had bankrolled the signature-gathering effort that put the Greens on the ballot.

Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said in a Thursday statement that the that the party's removal was intended to eliminate political competition for Democrats.

Stapleton said he was appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. His office did not provide a copy of the appeal and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press query seeking the document.

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an Aug. 7 ruling from district Judge James Reynolds’ Aug. 7 that granted the requests of more than 560 people to remove their names from the signature petitions after they learned the Montana Green Party did not support the effort.

The Montana Democratic Party and four people who signed Green Party petitions had sued after Secretary of State Corey Stapleton refused requests to remove signatures from the petitions.

Green Party candidates are believed to draw votes away from Democratic candidates