RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in the death of a 69-year-old man whose body was found at a cemetery in North Carolina, police said.

News outlets report Raleigh police said Johnathan Dan Villanueva-Galer, 19, of Raleigh was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of James Lucy Taylor. Police also said juvenile petitions have been obtained for a 16-year-old who has been taken into custody in the death of James Lacy Taylor.