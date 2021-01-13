More charges filed against man who wore furry hat in riot

PHOENIX (AP) — Additional criminal charges have been filed against an Arizona man who authorities say took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in Washington charges 33-year-old Jake Chansley with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. It’s unclear whether the new charges are felonies or misdemeanors.