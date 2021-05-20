More lawsuits possible in West Virginia VA hospital deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys have until an August deadline to file additional civil lawsuits on behalf of families whose loved ones died under suspicious circumstances at a West Virginia veterans hospital.
Charleston attorney Tony O'Dell told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he will work to file on behalf of families until the deadline, which is the two-year anniversary since information on the investigation went public into suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.