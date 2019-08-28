More scrutiny on hurricane recovery from NC Republicans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers in Raleigh and Washington say they're seeking more answers about why long-term federal hurricane recovery funds are inching out for housing repairs or reimbursements.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis will join top General Assembly leaders on Wednesday for a news conference. House Speaker Tim Moore's office says they'll talk about legislative proposals and hearings.

A spring report by the legislature's government watchdog agency blamed administrative mistakes and a lack of expertise for state delays in distributing federal community block grant funds earmarked for Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has said distribution is picking up, but also attributes delays in using other federal funds to slowness from the federal government in publishing details on how they can be used.