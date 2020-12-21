More shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are heading to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of front-line health care workers in New Mexico have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and officials with a few of the state's major hospitals said Monday that they expect to finish vaccinating their workforces in the next two to three weeks as more doses arrive.
Like other states, New Mexico learned last week it would be getting about one-third fewer doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in a second shipment. That delivery of 12,675 vaccines was expected to arrive at the state Health Department’s warehouse Monday, with distribution to nearly two dozen hospitals beginning Tuesday.