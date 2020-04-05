More than 100 inmates transferred after virus unrest

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — More than 100 inmates have been transferred after coronavirus-related unrest at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution, state corrections officials said.

Some inmates were removed from housing units on Friday night after they threatened to organize hunger strikes and work stoppages to protest the facility's rules aimed at avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.

The prison is limiting inmates' movements and requiring meals to be served within housing units.

On Saturday, a correctional officer was punched in the face while interceding in a fight between three inmates. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Connecticut Department of Corrections, 19 inmates were transferred to Northern Correctional Institution in Somers, pending hearings for administrative segregation placement.

Another 86 inmates were moved to other prisons around the state as a safety precaution, a department spokeswoman said in an email.

The Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield houses approximately 1,200 medium security inmates.

"The department is working around the clock to keep people safe and healthy during an unprecedented heath pandemic,” spokeswoman Karen Martucci said. “The department has zero tolerance for acts of violence against DOC personnel, or orchestrated efforts to disrupt operations.”