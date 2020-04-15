More wells near Marinette have harmful chemicals

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — State officials say additional private wells around Marinette and Peshtigo have elevated levels of harmful chemicals which may be linked to a firefighting foam manufacturer.

Johnson Controls and its subsidiary, Tyco Fire Products in Marinette, have been directed to provide three more homeowners with bottled water after higher level of perfluorinated chemicals showed up in their wells.

The Journal Sentinel reports Tyco Fire Products had sprayed firefighting foam with perfluorinated chemicals at a training center in Marinette since 1962. It ended outdoor testing and training sessions there in late 2017.

Tyco first started providing bottled water and water purification systems to affected residents in 2017.

In August, Johnson Controls said it was setting aside $140 million in its fiscal third quarter for a cleanup.

The Department of Natural Resources says the test results will be discussed with residents during two online listening sessions Wednesday, one at noon and another at 6 p.m.,