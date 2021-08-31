Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 1 a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference on June 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders.
2 of8 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference on June 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
Søren Simonsen poses for a photograph Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to "limit the spread" by getting COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks. "Our faith leaders have been so consistent from the very beginning," said Simonsen, of Salt Lake City. "And to hear people say, 'This is a hoax, it doesn't matter, it's not affecting us,' when millions of people have died, it's heartbreaking."
5 of8 Søren Simonsen poses for a photograph Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to "limit the spread" by getting COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks. "Our faith leaders have been so consistent from the very beginning," said Simonsen, of Salt Lake City. "And to hear people say, 'This is a hoax, it doesn't matter, it's not affecting us,' when millions of people have died, it's heartbreaking." Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church member Rebecca Richards wears a mask outside the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders.
8 of8
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Allen said she’s taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
Church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to “limit the spread” by getting COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks, but Allen said she fears it’s still not enough to convince the many families in her congregation who refuse to wear masks and have succumbed to anti-vaccine misinformation.
SOPHIA EPPOLITO