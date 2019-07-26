Mosquito in Shelton tests positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

While no mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for West Nile or Eastern Equine Encephalitis yet, some recently were found carrying Jamestown Canyon Virus, including one in Shelton.

According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, mosquitoes in Fairfield, North Haven, West Haven, and South Windsor tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. Researchers said 13 mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus.

The virus was first detected in Colorado in 1961, causing mild flu-like symptoms and, in some rare cases, can lead to other illnesses like meningitis and encephalitis.

Experts are reminding everyone to always take precaution, using simple measures such as covering up, wearing long sleeve plans and shirts when outdoors when mosquitoes are biting, and use bug repellent.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is responsible for trapping, identifying and testing mosquitoes for EEE and WNV virus. Mosquito trapping is conducted daily from June through October at 91 permanent locations throughout the state.

Trap sites include freshwater swamps (red maple/white cedar), residential vegetated areas along waterways, wetlands, and undeveloped wood lots known or suspected to support mosquito populations that have tested positive for EEE or WNV, are capable of supporting such populations, or are near locations where EEE-related horse or emu deaths, or WNV bird or horse deaths have occurred.

