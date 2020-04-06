Most New Yorkers abiding COVID-19 rules, staying home: Poll

Wearing his personal protective equipment, emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his work at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in New York. Located in downtown Brooklyn, the hospital is one of several in the New York area that has been treating high numbers of coronavirus patients during the pandemic. less Wearing his personal protective equipment, emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his work at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in New York. Located ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Most New Yorkers abiding COVID-19 rules, staying home: Poll 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll shows most New York state residents are abiding by social distancing rules, though New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the city's Hasidic Jewish community for better compliance after a large crowd gathered for a funeral.

Yet another field hospital is being planned in the city, this one in a Bronx park.

Here are developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

___

CORONAVIRUS POLL

Most New York state residents say they are either quarantining themselves or social-distancing, according to a poll released Monday.

The Siena College poll reported that 14% of New Yorkers said they were under mandatory quarantine and 42% were self-quarantining. Another 39% of the respondents said they were not quarantining, but cutting back on going out and being around others.

And 4% said they were going about life as usual.

The statewide poll was conducted March 30 to April 2. Pollsters randomly called 402 adults and drew 400 responses from a proprietary panel.

The poll also found most New Yorkers with health and financial concerns.

Just over half of New Yorkers were concerned with being able to meet their monthly financial obligations and 37% were concerned with being laid off.

___

BRONX FIELD HOSPITAL

An emergency field hospital is under construction at a park in the Bronx as New York City races to add hospital beds.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Monday that a 200-bed facility to treat COVID-19-positive patients will be set up in Van Cortlandt Park.

The 12-acre site will be up and running in about three weeks, City Councilman Andrew Cohen told the Daily News.

New York state is scrambling to roughly triple its hospital capacity as coronavirus cases surge. There is a coronavirus ward in tents in Central Park, and a makeshift hospital has been set up in a Manhattan convention center.

___

CROWDED FUNERALS

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio implored the city’s Hasidic Jewish community to comply with social distancing rules after large crowds gathered for a funeral in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Video posted on social media shows officers blaring sirens as they drove up to dozens of mourners Sunday for a 78-year-old rabbi who reportedly died of COVID-19, according to the New York Post.

“It’s just too dangerous,” the mayor said Monday at a press briefing. “We cannot tolerate at this moment in history any gatherings. We have no choice and the NYPD has no choice but to immediately break them up.”

An NYPD spokeswoman told the newspaper that mourners at two separate funerals asked for more time to grieve, and officers “wanting to be respectful because they were in mourning,” gave them about five minutes before starting to play a recording urging social distancing.

The crowds eventually tapered off. There were no arrests or citations issued in either case.

___

A VIEW FROM THE ZOO

Wildlife seems to have taken notice of the scarcity of people on New York’s streets, where pigeons can be seen strolling in shuttered playgrounds. Some Bronx Zoo animals, too, appear to have registered the absence of the usual crowds, director Jim Breheny says.

Taking a break from his desk recently for a walk in the closed park, “I went by the bears, and I said something to the bears, and just hearing me,” they looked up, he said. “They look at me now like it’s novel to see somebody.”

The zoo, closed since March 16, is contending with the startling finding that one of its tigers tested positive for the coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions have had coughs and sometimes other symptoms but are expected to recover.

___

HOSPITAL GOWNS

De Blasio visited the Brooklyn Navy Yard to promote companies teaming up to make surgical gowns for supply-strapped medical workers.

De Blasio says the city’s public hospital system has enough surgical gowns for this week, but some private hospitals and other facilities like nursing homes are running low.

Crye Precision, a design and manufacturing company, is making gowns with the help of women’s wear brand Lafayette 148 and other sewing shops at the Navy Yard, the mayor said.

City officials project that more than 300,000 gowns will be produced by the end of the month by factories across the city.

___

Hill reported from Albany, N.Y.