Most of Shanghai has ended virus spread, 1M left in lockdown May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 2:28 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Residents line up for mass COVID test on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China's largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A resident on a wheelchair is given priority in a line for mass COVID test on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China's largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A cleaner washes the pavement near a deserted shopping mall on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China's largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Residents wearing masks cross a traffic junction on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China's largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Workers wearing protective gear walk on the street on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China's largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BEIJING (AP) — Most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown, authorities said Monday, as the city moves toward reopening and economic data showed the gloomy impact of China's “zero-COVID" policy.
Vice Mayor Zong Ming said 15 out of Shanghai’s 16 districts had eliminated virus transmission among those not already in quarantine.