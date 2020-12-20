Mostly virus-free Kauai hit by pandemic after travel resumes CALEB JONES, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:12 p.m.
HONOLULU (AP) — On Hawaii's rural island of Kauai, where sprawling white sand beaches and dramatic seaside mountains attract visitors from around the world, local residents spent the first seven months of the pandemic sheltered from the viral storm.
Early and aggressive local measures coupled with a strictly enforced statewide travel quarantine kept Kauai's 72,000 residents mostly healthy — the island had only 61 known coronavirus cases from March through September. But on Oct. 15, the state launched a pre-travel testing program to reignite Hawaii's decimated tourism economy.