Mother, 3-year-old seriously injured waiting at bus stop

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Meriden police say they expect to file charges after a car struck and seriously injured a mother and her 3-year-old child, who were waiting for a school bus.

Police say the driver of the car was apparently passing another vehicle just before 4 p.m. on Friday when she lost control and drove into the family, which was waiting for another child to return home from school.

Police say the 3-year-old became trapped under the car and a group of neighbors rushed to the scene, lifting the vehicle off of the child.

The 3-year-old was airlifted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. The mother was taken to another hospital by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

Police say the 25-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.