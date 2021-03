NEW YORK (AP) — A 10-year-old boy was fatally abused by his mother's companion in Harlem, police said.

The child's mother and her boyfriend called 911 on Saturday from their apartment in the St. Nicholas Houses, police said. When the officers arrived, they found 10-year-old Ayden Wolfe lying unconscious and unresponsive in the living room. The boy was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.