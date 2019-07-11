Motorcycle charity ride to benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association

The 5th annual MDA Benefit Ride & Concert will be held on Sunday, July 14, at Sun Valley Beach Resort in Stafford Springs, CT.

On Sunday, July 14, Connecticut’s largest one-day charity motorcycle ride will raise their kickstands for the 5th annual MDA Benefit Ride & Concert, presented by Trantolo & Trantolo.

The event returns to Sun Valley Beach Resort in Stafford Springs, CT and features Bret Michaels and Grand Funk Railroad. All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Connecticut.

More than 1,000 motorcycle riders from Connecticut and Massachusetts are expected.

“The MDA Benefit Ride & Concert is a summer event destination for motorcyclists and music fans from across the region. But most importantly, it is one of our largest annual fundraisers so we appreciate both the financial support and event organization from Trantolo & Trantolo,” said Connecticut MDA Executive Director, Kevin Cassesse.

Motorcyclists will be gathering at Old School Harley-Davidson (formerly TSI Harley Davidson) at 398 Somers Road in Ellington, prior to the concert on July 14 for a scenic ride to the Sun Valley Beach Resort. Registration for riders is at 9 a.m., with departure to the concert at noon.

“New this year we are also selling reserved tent seating tickets at $50 per person. These seats will be under a big tent which will provide welcomed shade,” said event coordinator, Norm LeBlanc. These tickets may be purchased at Old School Harley-Davidson in Ellington (formerly TSI Harley-Davidson) or Yankee Harley-Davidson in Bristol.

Before the entertainment begins, attenddes may enter to win raffles prizes, including a brand-new Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. The winner will be selected on stage at the concert.

“We look forward to seeing you on July 14th for the MDA Benefit Ride & Concert. Let’s Ride, Rock and Make a Difference,” said Scott Trantolo, executive director at Trantolo & Trantolo, a Connecticut personal injury law firm.

Tickets purchased in advance start at $30 and include the motorcycle ride and concert. To purchase general admission tickets online visit MDARideCT.com. Both general admission and reserved tent seating tickets may be purchased in-person at the Trantolo & Trantolo offices, Old School Harley-Davidson in Ellington (formerly TSI Harley-Davidson), Yankee Harley-Davidson in Bristol, Sheldon’s Harley-Davidson in Auburn, Mass. or the law offices of Trantolo & Trantolo and Four Seasons By the Lake at Sun Valley. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, contact Ride Coordinator Norm LeBlanc at 860-830-1256.