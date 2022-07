FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Loved ones say the motorcyclist who was struck by a speeding pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on a North Dakota interstate Tuesday is making significant progress in recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-four-year-old Eric O'Meara, of Horace, was headed south on Interstate 29 when he was hit from behind by the pickup which was weaving in and out of traffic, according to the State Patrol. The pickup driver sped off.

O'Meara wasn't wearing a helmet and was thrown to the pavement. He has been hospitalized in intensive care since the crash. His girlfriend of 10 years, Heather Brouillet, said O’Meara has broken ribs, road rash and a severe concussion and was placed on a ventilator, which she said could be removed Thursday.

She said O'Meara's injuries could have been much worse.

“Not even a skull fracture; It’s pretty incredible. Very, very, very lucky,” she tells KVLY-TV.

The man accused of injuring O'Meara fled to a Fargo apartment where he fired gunshots from the patio of his third floor unit, according to the State Patrol.

He fled once again and later crashed into another vehicle on the interstate and began shooting at a state trooper who returned fire, striking the man twice. The trooper was not hit. The suspect was treated at a hospital and then taken to the Cass County Jail.

Brouillet said that while she could hate the man who hurt her boyfriend, it's just not worth it.

“You just can't understand people’s anger in the world sometimes. And there’s no point in me being angry at him. That’s not going to solve anything. He’ll have his day in court and that’s all we can hope for,” she said.

