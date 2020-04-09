Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Everett crash

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed and another was critically injured when they crashed along I-5 late Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

KOMO-TV reports the rider and a passenger were heading north on the freeway around 10:30 p.m. when they crashed just south of 128th St SW in south Everett, troopers said.

A patrol trooper who first came to the scene found one person dead and another with serious injuries. Authorities do not know if the motorcyclist killed was the driver or passenger.

It is unclear what caused the fatal accident, the spokesperson said.