Motorist injured when SUV plunges down Los Angeles cliff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a motorist escaped with minor injuries after his SUV plunged off a 30-foot (9-meter) cliff onto a rocky beach in Los Angeles.

KCBS-TV reports the vehicle landed on its front end in the sand after crashing through a guard rail in San Pedro around 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say the 33-year-old man was unable to climb back up the cliff to the road. Rescue crews found the man swimming in the ocean.

Officials say he was treated on a fire department boat before being taken to a hospital in fair condition.