Movie & Pizza Night highlight library events

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! - Thursdays, Dec. 19, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra - Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra - Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra - Wednesday, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Baby Sensory - Thursdays, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m. Babies from 0 to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m. Children between the ages of 0 to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement and a hands on activity.

Movie & Pizza: Toy Story 4 - Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. Screening of a free movie, Toy Story 4 (rated G, 1 hour 40 minutes) and free pizza lunch. Attendees bring their own drinks, no alcohol allowed. Registration open to children of all ages and their caregivers. Only children need to register, however, caregivers must remain with children for program duration.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Dec. 17 and Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Dec. 19, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Friday, Dec. 13 and 20, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Books @ Noon - Monday, Dec. 16, noon. This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is The Alienist, by Caleb Carr

SCABGCA - Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

SWCAPA - Monday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.