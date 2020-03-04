Movie effects company expands in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A company that produces visual effects for major movies and TV shows has expanded in Baton Rouge, creating six jobs, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.

An administration news release says the jobs created by Crafty Apes will have an average annual salary of more than $116,500, plus benefits.

Crafty Apes has developed visual effects for major motion pictures, including “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Little Women”; and television series, such as “Stranger Things” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

Edwards credits the Louisiana Entertainment Job Creation Program for the expansion. The 2017 program provides an employer in the industry a 15% payroll tax credit for jobs paying $45,000 or more annually. The credit increases to 20% for new jobs paying more than $66,000 annually.

Crafty Apes has established its Baton Rouge operations at the Celtic Media Centre and has begun hiring visual effects specialists, the news release said, adding that the company co-founder, Chris LeDoux, expects to increase to 20 permanent direct jobs within six months.

Crafty Apes started in Los Angeles, and has studios in Atlanta; New York; Baton Rouge; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Vancouver, British Columbia.