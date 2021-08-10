Murder, abuse charges against California foster parents

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman who ran a now-shuttered foster home for severely disabled children has been charged with murder and other felonies while her husband faces charges including lewd conduct and willful harm to a child, prosecutors said.

A Riverside County criminal grand jury returned a 14-count indictment last week against Michelle Morris, 80, and her husband, Edward Lawrence Kerin, 79, who owned the Morris Small Family Home near Murrieta. The indictment was unsealed Monday, the Orange County Register reported.