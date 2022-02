TULALIP, Wash. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dismissed for a Pierce County man accused of fatally beating a 35-year-old woman outside the Tulalip Resort Casino in October 2020.

Nomeneta Tauave had been charged in Snohomish County Superior Court with second-degree murder in Hana Letoi’s death. But prosecutors dismissed the case this week after Tauave’s defense attorney argued there wasn’t enough evidence to show his actions resulted in Letoi’s death.