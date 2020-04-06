Murphy honors Shelton’s Modern Plastics

SHELTON — Modern Plastics has earned recognition from one of the state’s top lawmakers.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, on Monday tapped the Shelton-based firm as this week’s “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer.”

Ordinarily, Modern Plastics is a sheet, rod, tube and film distributor of plastic medical-grade materials, producing products for companies including Sikorsky Aircraft, Electric Boat/General Dynamics, General Electric Medical and Lockheed Martin.

But in recent weeks, the company has retrofitted its 40,000 square-foot facility in Shelton to produce FDA-approved face masks, the plastic barriers meant to keep store clerks safe and plastic boxes used to protect health care workers during certain medical procedures.

The company was founded in Bridgeport in 1945 and is currently celebrating 75 years in business. Prior to retrofitting, Modern Plastics employed 17 people. The company has increased its workforce to more than 250 in recent weeks to keep up with production.

“As COVID-19 spreads across communities around the world, businesses in Connecticut are stepping up in a big way to protect our health care workers and first responders who fight the virus from the frontlines. I want to applaud Modern Plastics for their innovation and forward thinking,” said Murphy.

Modern Plastics’ personal protective equipment and other safety products will “go a long way in making sure our medical professionals are protected in the fight against COVID-19, and their products will ultimately save lives,” added Murphy.

Modern Plastics is active across Connecticut as a member of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, Business Advisory Council for Southern Connecticut State University and Shelton High School system, and the Shelton Economic Development Corp. The company also works with the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck and the Shelton Community Vision Coalition.

“We are humbled and proud to be helping protect health care professionals and the public during this current COVID-19 crisis with our products and services,” said company president Bing Carbone.

The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role throughout Connecticut communities creating new jobs and accelerating the state’s economic recovery, said Murphy.