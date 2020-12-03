Murphy warns New Jersey: Pandemic is 'nowhere near over'

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's COVID-19 caseload surged Thursday to levels not seen even during the height of the spring outbreak, with Gov. Phil Murphy and experts warning things could get worse.

The state recorded about 4,900 new cases overnight as New Jersey weathers another wave of the outbreak, Murphy, a Democrat, said Thursday in a tweet. The increase comes as weeklong averages of new cases have climbed steadily for weeks.

The Democratic governor also reported 64 new deaths overnight, putting the toll at 15,373.

“This pandemic is nowhere near over. We can’t give up the fight now. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands,” Murphy said in a tweet.

Murphy said Wednesday he’s keeping “all options on the table” when it comes to closing parts of the state’s economy again, as he ordered in the spring.

He urged people to be especially vigilant with Christmas coming up.

“This is Grinch times 5. Don’t travel,” he said Wednesday, urging people even to keep their distance from Santa. “Santa’s got to wear a face covering; you’ve got to wear a face covering.”

The weekly average of new daily cases topped 4,000 earlier this week, up from 3,500 earlier this month and above the nearly 1,000 seen in October. New Jersey’s hospitalizations topped 3,000, Murphy, a level not seen since May.

The climbing rates could stem from Thanksgiving travel.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said Wednesday such a spike could happen, but it's too early because the incubation period is about 14 days.

“We do expect that given the volume of travel over the holiday weekend that there might be concern for spikes,” she said.