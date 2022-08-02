Murray highlights abortion rights in bid for 6th Senate term

SEATTLE (AP) — Patty Murray is running for a sixth term in the U.S. Senate and, if reelected, she'd join two former Democratic stalwarts as the longest serving senators from Washington state.
Murray, 71, was first elected to the chamber in 1992 during the “Year of the Woman" and has aggressively promoted her support of abortion rights ahead of Tuesday's primary. Her most high-profile opponent is Republican Tiffany Smiley, a well-funded first-time candidate who says it's time Washington had a new senator.