OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation announced Friday that it plans to offer 4,000 first-dose vaccines to any adult Oklahoman, even non-tribal citizens.

The Okmulgee-based tribe says it will host a drive-through vaccination event on March 26-27 at Tulsa’s Expo Square. Those seeking vaccination can book an appointment online at www.creekhealth.org/covidvaccine.