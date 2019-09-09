Music director at KC Symphony to step down in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The longtime music director for the Kansas City Symphony will leave his position, but not for a few years.

The symphony on Monday announced that Michael Stern will step down at the end of the 2022-23 season. After that, he will become music director laureate.

A news release from the symphony also notes that Stern's contract has been renewed through the 2022-23 season.

Candidates to replace Stern will guest conduct during the 2021-22 season.

Stern began at the Kansas City Symphony in 2005.