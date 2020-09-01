Music fills the downtown Shelton air

The Little Big Band’s John Christie performs a solo in Glenn Miller’s song In The Mood during Shelton’s Summer Concert series at Riverview Park on Wednesday. The Little Big Band’s John Christie performs a solo in Glenn Miller’s song In The Mood during Shelton’s Summer Concert series at Riverview Park on Wednesday. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Music fills the downtown Shelton air 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Residents were able to sit back, relax and enjoy some music this past month thanks to the return of the city’s summer concert series.

So far, two shows have been held, the most recent Aug. 26 at the Riverwalk on Canal Street. Social distancing restrictions required the concerts to be moved from their usual location on the Huntington Green.

Backbeat performed Aug. 19, and Little Big Band took the stage Aug. 26 as residents were afforded the opportunity to forget, at least for a short period of time, about the pandemic that has either shut down or limited annual summer events throughout the area.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com