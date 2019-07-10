Musician highlights reading party

Children's musician Les Julian will be performing at the Shelton libraries' end of summer reading party.

Children’s musician Les Julian is bringing his Dreaming Aloud production to the Shelton Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon for the local library system’s end of summer reading party.

Julian, an accomplished multi-talented singer, musician and storyteller, is a multi-national award-winning artist, earning a Grammy certificate for his songwriting and performing on the Grammy winning compilation CD, “All About Bullies...Big and Small.”

Julian is a past president of the Connecticut Songwriters Association, has won the New Haven Advocate’s musicians poll in the folk category and is a winner of numerous national awards including the Parents’ Choice Gold Award, the American Library Association Notable Recording for Children and the National Parenting Publications’ Gold Award.

Registration is required for children of all ages and their caregivers. For more information or to register, call Plumb Memorial Library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org