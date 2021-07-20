Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic's shadow MARIAM FAM, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 3:09 a.m.
1 of32 Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Thousands of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul. Mucahid Yapici/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in the village of Salem, near of the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 Muslims young and old gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 A muslim child attends prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Thousands of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul. Mucahid Yapici/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 Pigeons fly outside the Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Friday marks the major Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers as a boy stands in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 Flanked by armed security, a cleric consults people in a mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 Muslims pray spaced apart as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Adha prayer at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 Indonesian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. Zik Maulana/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 Muslims pray inside a mosque during an Eid al-Adha prayer in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. Zik Maulana/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 An Afghan man walks his sheep to a market for sale during the Eid al-Adha festival in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, July. 19, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, Islam's most important holiday marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son, is to start on Tuesday with Muslims slaughtering animals and celebrating the end of their annual hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 A herd of goats walk through the streets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, at Kiamaiko market in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, July 19, 2021. Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice", by slaughtering sheep or cattle and distributing part of the meat to the poor, to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 People visit a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, July 19, 2021. Eid al-Adha, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, and distribute part of the meat to the poor. Muhammad Sajjad/AP Show More Show Less
CAIRO (AP) — Muslims around the world were observing Tuesday yet another major Islamic holiday in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings and, for many, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy. This year, the holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or issue appeals for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.