Myanmar junta arrests senior member of ousted ruling party Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 12:02 a.m.
1 of11 In this image from a video taken on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Win Htein flashes the three fingers protest gesture as a symbol of defiance in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The 79-year old Win Htein, a senior member from the party of Myanmar’s deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has become the latest prominent politician to be arrested as the country’s new military government seeks to deal with continuing resistance to its Monday seizure of power. AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2014, file photo, Win Htein, a parliament member of Myanmar Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, talks to journalists during a press conference on a campaign to collect signatures to amend 2008 constitution jointly organized by opposition NLD party and Myanmar prominent 88 Generation Students Group, along with Tin Oo, left, senior leader of NLD, in front of portrait of Suu Kyi at the headquarter of NLD in Yangon, Myanmar. Win Htein has become the latest prominent politician arrested as the country's new military government confronts continuing resistance to its seizure of power. Khin Maung Win/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 People beat pots and pans to make noise as they participate in a symbolic act of civil disobedience to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021. About 70 recently elected lawmakers defied the new military government on Thursday by convening a symbolic meeting of the Parliament that was prevented from opening. They signed their oaths of office at a government guesthouse in the capital, Naypyitaw, where about 400 of them were detained in the aftermath of the takeover. STR/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 People clap to make noise as they participate in a civil disobedience action to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2021. About 70 recently elected lawmakers defied the new military government on Thursday by convening a symbolic meeting of the Parliament that was prevented from opening. They signed their oaths of office at a government guesthouse in the capital, Naypyitaw, where about 400 of them were detained in the aftermath of the takeover. STR/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Supporters of Myanmar military wave Myanmar national flags during a rally supporting military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Myanmar's new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Activists display posters as they board a minivan during a protest against the ousting of the Myanmar's elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Myanmar's military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 An activist holds a poster during a protest against the ousting of Myanmar's elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Myanmar's military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Police officers stand guard during a protest against the ousting of the Myanmar's elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Myanmar 's military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 An activist holds a poster inside a minivan during a protest against the ousting of the Myanmar's elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Myanmar's military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and display mobile phones with flash lights, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote and the military-backed party did poorly. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote and the military-backed party did poorly. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A senior member of Myanmar's deposed ruling party has become the latest prominent politician arrested as the country's new military government confronts continuing resistance to its seizure of power.
Win Htein, 79, is a longtime confidante of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and had publicly called for civil disobedience in opposition to Monday’s coup.