Myanmar pageant contender calls for urgent international aid March 28, 2021
Miss Myanmar, Han Lay, speaks on stage during Miss Grand International contest Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bangkok, Thailand. The beauty pageant contestant from Myanmar used her brief moment in the spotlight on Saturday night to appeal for international help for her country, on the worst day for bloodshed since the military there staged its coup almost two months ago.
An anti-coup protester throws a Molotov cocktail to confront police in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.
An anti-coup protester prepares a Molotov cocktail in a protest against police crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.
Anti-coup protesters are seen behind their makeshift barricade that protesters burn to make defense line during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.
Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myanmar's junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country's Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.
BANGKOK (AP) — A pageant contestant from Myanmar has used her moment in the spotlight to appeal for urgent international help for her country as security forces suppressing protests against last month's coup killed more than 100 people.
Yangon University student Han Lay made the comments Saturday night at the Miss Grand International pageant held in the Thai capital Bangkok. As she was speaking news was coming out from across the border in Myanmar that at least 114 people had been killed in the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.