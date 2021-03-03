Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India SHONAL GANGULY, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 6:37 a.m.
1 of11 Chin refugees from Myanmar carry a mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans as the mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set on fire during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A Chin refugee from Myanmar distributes forehead bands during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chin refugees from Myanmar carry mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A Chin refugee from Myanmar holds a portrait of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A Chin refugee from Myanmar adjusts the dress of another refugee dressed as lady justice during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW DELHI (AP) — About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders.
They chanted “Restore democracy in Burma” and "Shame on you dictator” and carried placards as they burned a coffin with photographs of Myanmar's coup leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing him of supporting the military rulers. They also stomped their feet on the Chinese national flag.