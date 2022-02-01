Myanmar takeover anniversary marked by strike, int'l concern GRANT PECK, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 2:10 a.m.
1 of9 A Buddhist monk raises his clenched fist while marching during an anti-military government protest rally on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Mandalay, Myanmar. The new U.N. special envoy for Myanmar says violence has intensified since the military took power a year ago and sparked a resistance movement in the country. Show More Show Less
2 of9 A bus is travels along the flyover crossing Hledan Junction at Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity. Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Youth activists flash the three-finger protest gesture during an anti-military government protest rally on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Mandalay, Myanmar. The new U.N. special envoy for Myanmar says violence has intensified since the military took power a year ago and sparked a resistance movement in the country. Show More Show Less
5 of9 Few vehicles drive along Pyay Road, a main avenue that's usually busy with vehicular traffic, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Yangon, Myanmar. Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity. Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Youth activists and Buddhist monks participate in an anti-military government protest rally while holding a banner that reads in Burmese, "Who dares to stay on the opposite side of the people's will," on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Mandalay, Myanmar. The new U.N. special envoy for Myanmar says violence has intensified since the military took power a year ago and sparked a resistance movement in the country. Show More Show Less
8 of9 Youth activists and Buddhist monks participate in an anti-military government protest rally while holding a banner that reads in Burmese, "Who dares to stay on the opposite side of the people's will," on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Mandalay, Myanmar. The new U.N. special envoy for Myanmar says violence has intensified since the military took power a year ago and sparked a resistance movement in the country. Show More Show Less
9 of9
BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of military rule in Myanmar marked the one-year anniversary of the army’s seizure of power with a nationwide strike Tuesday to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power.
The “silent strike” sought to empty the streets of Myanmar’s cities and towns by having people stay home and businesses shut their doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.