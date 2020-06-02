N.C. absentee ballot access measure getting Senate debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A second North Carolina General Assembly chamber is pushing ahead with legislation designed to help voters access absentee balloting should COVID-19 make in-person voting risky for them.

The Senate elections committee scheduled debate on Tuesday for legislation prompted by the expectation of increased demand for mail-in ballots this fall due to the new coronavirus.

The House version of the measure approved last week expands options for registered voters to receive absentee ballot request forms. People who ultimately fill out mail-in ballots also would only need one witness to sign the ballot envelope this fall, not two.

The measure locates money for state and county election boards to pay for security upgrades, as well as for personal protective equipment at in-person voting sites that will still be open. Money can also be used to hire poll workers.

A key Republican senator has said his GOP colleagues are largely on board with the House version.