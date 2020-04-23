N. Carolina man arrested in football player's shooting death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man indicted in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina college football player has been arrested, police said.

Investigators arrested Denzel James Fitzgerald, 20, Durham police said in a news release. News outlets said Fitzgerald, who was indicted this week, turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

According to police, officers found Trevor Malik VanDyke, 20, around 9:30 p.m. on March 3. Investigators said VanDyke, who was a freshman defensive back at North Carolina Central University, was apparently shot at an apartment complex and drove to the spot where he was discovered.

The case remains under investigation, police said.