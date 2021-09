FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a North Carolina man after his 17-month-old child was left inside a car outside his home, police said Wednesday.

The Fayetteville Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home on Sept, 5 in response to a report of an unresponsive child. Emergency workers responding to the scene performed life-saving procedures, but the child was pronounced dead.