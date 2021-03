LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple has been arrested and charged with disseminating material harmful to a minor in connection with an Ohio investigation into an alleged statutory sex offense, a sheriff's office said.

Gavin Head, 53, of Thomasville, and his wife, Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, 22, each face one count of the dissemination charge, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets. Gavin Head also was charged with a probation violation, the sheriff’s office said.