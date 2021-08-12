N. Carolina woman found dead in concrete had fired caretaker

AP

NEWLAND, N.C. (AP) — A woman whose body was found buried in concrete in the basement of her western North Carolina home had fired her caretaker in June, but neighbors said the former caretaker was still living in the woman’s home until late July, according to court documents.

Search warrants state Elizabeth Carserino, 53, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was hired by family to be Lynn Keene’s live-in caretaker earlier this year after the 70-year-old fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury, WSOC-TV reported.