N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and Irish governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's Assembly.
Sinn Fein, which seeks union with Ireland, won 27 seats in the 90-seat legislature, beating the Democratic Unionist Party, which secured 25 seats. It's the first time in Northern Ireland's history that an Irish nationalist party has topped the voting.